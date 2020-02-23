MPL Adds World Cricket Championship Rivals to Its Platform Ahead of IPL

Mobile Premier League (MPL), a real-money skill gaming and esports platform, has added World Cricket Championship (WCC) Rivals game to its collection of crickets games, just in time for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

MPL now hosts five cricket games including fantasy, cricket prediction and other skill-based games. WCC Rivals is a skill-based game in which gamers can play one-one-one with their selected teams for batting and bowling innings. The game is played in real time and is a multi-player game.

“We are excited to bring WCC Rivals to the MPL platform. We hope to see even more excitement from WCC fans as they can now monetise their skills in the game,” said PR Rajendran, Founder and CEO, Nextwave Multimedia.

“Cricket in the digital world goes much beyond just Fantasy. By getting one of the world’s biggest cricket games — WCC — we have given our users yet another skill-based game to monetise their cricket and gaming skills. As a platform, we are constantly adding games that our users want to experience,” said Sai Srinivas Kiran, Co-Founder and CEO, MPL.

“I am very excited and glad to introduce WCC Rivals to the MPL family. Our users have always loved our Cricket games and I am sure WCC Rivals will do great on MPL given its 1-on-1 gameplay… We thought this was the right time to expand our Cricket games collection given the Indian Team’s recent excellent show on the field, and in the days leading to the IPL,” said Shubham Malhotra, Co-Founder, MPL.

WCC Rivals is owned by chennai-based Nextwave Multimedia, a gaming and digital content developer. The game is a part of the World Cricket Championship family of games. Nextwave has about 100 million downloads across platforms and has earned various awards and accolades for its games including WCC Rivals.

MPL has over 35 skill-based games on its platform, covering sports like cricket, football and basketball and games like chess and pool. MPL recently renewed its association with its brand ambassador Virat Kohli, Captain, Indian cricket team.